Jaganmohan Reddy has directed Andhra Pradesh transport officials to paste stickers on autos on hailing him for providing financial aid of Rs 10,000 under Vahana Mitra Scheme.

In an embarrassing move, The State Road Transport Authority officials in Andhra Pradesh were spotted pasting stickers on autos which reads the auto drivers are thankful to Chief Minister YS Jagmohan Reddy for Vahana Mitra Scheme. As per the scheme, the government provides financial aid of Rs 10,000 per year to auto drivers for maintenance expenses.

Reports said the officials were seen pasting stickers on the autos by saying that auto drivers want to praise the CM Jagmohan Reddy for helping the drivers through the scheme.

On October 4 this year, CM Jagmohan Reddy announced Vahana Mitra Scheme. According to the scheme, the state government provides financial aid of Rs 10,000 per year to auto drivers for vehicle maintenance and safety. Meanwhile, the last date of applying the scheme has been extended by the government. The scheme, which is only applicable for the owners, will not include who drive rented vehicles.

Recently, in the national capital, the ruling AAP Aadmi Party launched a campaign through which stickers showed I Love Kejriwal or even painted with the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s name. In Delhi, e-rickshaws and auto drivers are termed as an important vote bank. Both the BJP and AAP are trying to get e-rickshaws and auto drivers by their side in the next year’s Assembly elections. AAP leader Gopal Rai had termed the campaign as a major success for the party.

Andhra Pradesh: Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials paste stickers on autos which show that auto drivers are thankful to CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy for 'Vahana Mitra Scheme' that provides financial aid of Rs. 10,000 per year to auto drivers for maintenance expenses pic.twitter.com/Hz5bsBA7V9 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

Taking a leaf from the AAP’s book, the BJP has also assured the auto drivers that the saffron party will fulfill their demands if voted to power in Delhi, reports said. Currently, more than 1 lakh e-rickshaws are plying in the national capital and some of the three-wheelers got legal status approved by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Delhi dominates national politics even before India became an independent nation. The BJP is trying to gain a stronghold in Delhi since the AAP won the last Assembly elections with an overwhelming majority. That’s why the BJP is trying to woo the auto-rickshaw drivers to spread the party’s message across the capital city.

