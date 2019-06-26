The Reddy's government since the day of its inception, has walked back on the major policy and decisions taken by the previous state government of Chandrababu Naidu. The reason cited behind the order to demolish the structure created political ruckus in the state as opposition termed the move as vendetta politics.

The ‘Praja Vedikfollowing ‘ building in the capital of Separated Andhra Pradesh demolished by the officials under orders from the state government of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The chief minister had passed the orders for the demolition of the building, illegal in his eyes on June 24. The controversial building’s demolition was ordered for its illegal construction on the bank of river Krishna. The Praja Vedike is located very close to the residence of recently deposed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu.

The opposition has alleged vendetta politics from the state government but state government claiming they are just upholding the procedures under River Conservation Act which clearly says that any construction must not take place within 500 meters range from the River Krishna. The Telugu Desam Party’s lawmakers, who are very few in numbers in the state assembly complained that the state government didn’t inform the party and throw the belongings of the deposed CM Naidu.

#WATCH: Demolition of 'Praja Vedike' building underway in Amaravati. The building was constructed by the previous government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/qRCWjfVTJZ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

The Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government alleged that corruption had taken place during the construction as the estimated cost was increased by 3 crores from 5 crores to 8 crores from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu had written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allowing him to use the structure to hold the meetings. He urged the government to declare the property as residence annex of the Leader of Opposition. However, it seems the government has rejected the proposal of Naidu. Meanwhile, the latest announcement has been praised by the people across the state.

