Jagannath Mishra, Congress leader passed away in the national capital after a prolonged illness. He was diagnosed with cancer. Leaders across party lines have mourned the death of former Bihar chief minister.

The former chief minister of Bihar Jagannath Mishra passed away at the age of 81. Mishra breathed his last in the national capital. He had been suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment in Delhi. The three-time chief minister was rated as the biggest mass Congress leader in late 80’s. He had held several top positions in the Congress.

Jagannathhad, who also served as union minister in PV Narasimha Rao’s Cabinet, gained popularity by taking over hundreds of private primary, middle and high schools across the state of Bihar in 1977. Mishra had left Congress, then he joined the Nationalist Congress Party and later he was associated with Janata Dal (United). Mishra was an economics professor at Bihar University. He had also authored several books. Later, he joined politics as a Congress leader.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has condoled the death of Mishra. He has declared three-day mourning in the state. Mishra will be cremated with state honours. Nitish Kumar has termed Mishra’s death as an irreparable loss not just to Bihar but the entire country.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has also condoled the death of former CM Mishra, Congress president has said Mishra always stood for the interest of the deprived and the marginalised minorities in society. He will be remembered for a long time to come.

In July, 2018, Mishra was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on medical grounds as he was convicted in three cases linked to the fodder scam. During all these years, he was undergoing treatment in the national capital.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App