Jagannath Rath Yatra 2019: The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra has begun in Odisha’s Puri from today i.e; July 4, 2019. The much-awaited 10-day festival marks the annual journey of the three deities Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Subhadra to their maternal aunt’s place at the Gundicha temple. This year, the Rath Yatra or chariot festival will commence from July 4 to July 15, according to traditional Odia calendar. Over 1,400 carpenters volunteer every year to build the three chariots — Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Devadalana — from scratch for the three-kilometre-long yatra.

The yatra will come to an end with Bahuda Yatra or the return journey in which three of the lords will return to their respective temples. The celebrations have already started in puri as thousands of devotees have gathered in the city to witness the world-famous yatra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Aditynath and President Ram Nath Kovind have wishes people across the country on the occasion.

#WATCH Celebrations begin at the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha ahead of #JagannathRathYatra. Large number of devotees have gathered in Puri to witness the yatra. pic.twitter.com/PZEpoyDuAt — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad have already reached the temple town to witness the grand spiritual festival. Local devotees have also started arriving in Puri to take part in the world famous car festival.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place to avoid any untoward incident. Personnel of the Odisha Police, Red Cross, disaster relief team and the flying squad have been deployed. Almost all the hotels and lodges in the city have been booked.

Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath. pic.twitter.com/l9v36YlUQ5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2019

My heartiest greetings and good wishes on the pious occasion of Rath Yatra. I join millions in your prayers to seek blessings of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra. Jai Jagannath. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 4, 2019

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra festival is celebrated on Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya tithi in Odisha’s Puri. The car festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, his sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Lord Balabhadra. The three deities are taken out in a procession to Gundicha Temple and they stay there for nine days.

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 4, 2019

Three chariots, Nandighosa (Lord Jagannath), Taladhwaja (Balabhadra) and Darpadalan (Subhadra), have been kept ready in front of the Puri temple. Nandighosa has a yellow and red colour canopy and it is also the largest of the chariots. Devotees will pull the chariots to Mausi Maa temple (residence of Jagannath’s aunt). After fixing of wooden horses to the chariots, the pulling is scheduled to start by 4 pm.

