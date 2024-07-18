Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Reopened for Second Time in 46 Years to Shift Valuables

The Ratna Bhandar, the sacred treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple, was reopened on Thursday to transfer valuables to a temporary strong room. This reopening follows its initial unlocking on July 14 after a 46-year interval.

Officials reported that the Ratna Bhandar was opened at 9:51 am, with members of a supervisory committee established by the Odisha government entering the temple after offering prayers.

“We sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath for the smooth completion of shifting all valuables stored inside the inner chamber of the treasury,” said Justice Biswanath Rath, a former Orissa High Court judge and chairman of the supervisory committee, before entering the temple.

On Sunday, team members discovered several almirahs, chests, and boxes in the inner chamber by cutting open three locks, as reported by PTI.

The valuables, donated by devotees to the deities, are being moved to the strong room. Puri’s Titular king and Gajapati Maharaja Divya Singh Deb were requested by Justice Rath to oversee the shifting process.

The transfer is essential for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct conservation work inside the inner chamber, prepare an inventory, and repair its structure.

An official told PTI that currently only authorized personnel and a few staff members are allowed to enter the temple during the shifting process.

The inner chambers of the Ratna Bhandar will remain open until 12:15 pm on Thursday for the transfer of valuables, reported PTI. Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain mentioned that if the shifting is not completed today, the work will continue following the standard operating procedure (SOP). The entire process is being recorded on video and managed by a high-level committee. SP Pinak Mishra stated that the police’s role is to provide security to the temporary Bhandar in accordance with the SOPs. “All aspects of security are being taken care of. Everything is being done according to meticulously laid down SOPs,” said SP Mishra.

“The ASI experts will also be given some time to assess its structural stability,” said Arabinda Padhee, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief, to PTI on Wednesday.

Devotees’ entry into the shrine was restricted from 8 am on Thursday, with the ‘Singha Dwar’ (Lion’s Gate) remaining open. However, devotees can still have darshan of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, as they are present outside the temple.

