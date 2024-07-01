Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mallikarjun Kharge Engage In Friendly Banter; Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says 'I have kept your jazba'

Amidst the intense ongoing debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, the sixth session on Monday was lightened by a series of humorous exchanges between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

The friendly banter commenced in the parliament when the Congress leader rose to speak but mentioned that he was facing a difficulty in standing for long periods since he had a foot pain. Chairman Dhankhar immediately offered a solution, saying, “You may address the House while sitting.”

Kharge, acknowledging the Chairman’s suggestion, said he would sit only if permitted. Dhankhar humorously responded, “We have to ensure you are comfortable while addressing the House. If the physical disability or pain is of that extent that here and outside you are unable to stand, then you make take your own call.”

Kharge remarked that a seated speech lacks the same “jazba” or passion as one that is delivered while standing. Agreeing with Kharge’s remarks, Dhankhar laughed and said, “Kharge ji, I have helped you with this matter. I have kept your jazba (passion) alive,” said Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Leader of Opposition too replied with humour, “Sometimes you keep helping us, and remember you too.”

This exchange brought laughter to the Upper House, easing the otherwise tense atmosphere.

As Kharge thanked the Chairman for allowing him to participate in the debate, some members from the treasury benches began laughing. Kharge, puzzled, asked why they were laughing and quipped, “This is how they mislead me,” which prompted more laughter. He then added, “The Chairman also misleads me,” to which Dhankhar replied with a smile, “Let’s delete this from the record that I also do the same.”

