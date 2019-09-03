The Governor of Punjab province in Pakistan Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar announced that the families of the Sikh girl and the Muslim boy have reached a compromise and the Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur will soon return home.

However, the Sikh girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and converted to Islam, had refused to go back home on Saturday after getting married to a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Punjab governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar met Jagjit Kaur at a shelter home in Lahore and requested her to get back to her family but the girl refused the provincial governor’s plea, fearing threat to her life.

The Sikh girl was sent to Darul Aman, a shelter home on a court’s order after she confessed to the judge that she married Mohammad Hassan of her own free will.

Earlier, the family of the Sikh girl has alleged that Jagjit Kaur was abducted and converted to Islam forcefully.

However, the incident took place on August 28, 2019, as six people including one woman, broke into the house of Bhagwan Singh and abducted his daughter Jagjit Kaur in front of her parents and other family members.

Bhagwan Singh has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on July 28, where he alleged Yasir, Ahsan, Bilal, Aslam, Arsalan and Ruqiya Bibi, who had come to his house in a white van and barged into his house.

