All demolition activities in North West Delhi's Jahangirpuri area have been halted by a Supreme Court bench led by Justices L N Rao and B R Gavai.

The bench has stated that the court would take a serious view of all demolitions that took place after the Supreme Court decision was communicated to the mayor.

The bench has also served notice on the NDMC in the Jamiat Ulama-i- Hind’s petition requesting a response within two weeks.

Following days of communal rioting after the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) dispatched seven bulldozers to the region in North West Delhi, razing parts of various structures, including the exterior gate of a place of worship. The demolition, however, lasted two hours despite Supreme Court orders to maintain the status quo.

Meanwhile, four men in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar allegedly shot and killed a local BJP party worker just outside his home on Wednesday evening.

Later, Jitu Choudhary has been recognized as the suspect.