"The recent media report of fresh stone pelting is an exaggeration of facts. It was a minor, one-off incident. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained," Delhi Police said. Rapid Action Force and police had been deployed in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area.

On Monday, bricks were reportedly thrown at the Delhi Police Crime Branch team at C-block in Jahangirpuri, where they were investigating the violent crime.

Earlier on Monday, Rakesh Asthana, the commissioner of the Delhi Police, stated that the police are monitoring social media to prevent the spread of misinformation in the aftermath of the violence that erupted in the Jahangirpuri area, and that action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb the peace.

“Some people are trying to disturb peace through social media posts. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to rumours,” Asthana had said.

Asthana further stated that anyone found to be involved in the violence will face consequences.

“Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion,” he had said.

The police commissioner also stated that nine persons were injured in the incident, including police officers who were on duty.

“So far 23 accused have been arrested. Nine people including police personnel and one civilian received injuries during the incident,” Asthana had said.

Concerning the inquiry into the event, he stated that the police are analysing CCTV video and digital media.

“Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done. Forensic Science Laboratory teams have visited the scene of crime today,” Asthana had said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and district police are investigating the event collaboratively, according to Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch. To prevent any unfortunate incidents, heavy security has been deployed in the violence-stricken region.