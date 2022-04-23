Anwar Ali, the key accused's maternal uncle in a media interaction stated that his nephew Ansar is a "very wonderful person."

Maternal uncle and other relatives of the key accused Ansar, who lives in West Bengal’s East Midnapore, were questioned by Delhi Police on Friday in the Jahangirpuri violence case.

However, Anwar Ali, the key accused’s maternal uncle in a media interaction stated that his nephew Ansar is a “very wonderful person.”

Suresh Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Crime Branch, stated that the probe is still ongoing while the accused’s family has been questioned by a three-member team from the Delhi Crime Branch.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch team departed East Midnapur on Friday and is currently investigating at the Diamond Harbor Police Station in the South 24 Parganas area.

According to the top government official, National Security Act (NSA) was enforced on five of the perpetrators including Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahir who are accused of the clashes and roles in the Jahangirpuri riots. The NSA was enforced on Tuesday.

Earlier stone-pelting and riots broke out in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi, shortly after conflicts between members of two clans during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the evening.