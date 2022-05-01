Rohini Court in Delhi granted accused Zafar Ahmed and Babuddin's request for a copy of the FIR and other papers related to the Jahangirpuri violence case on Saturday

Rohini Court in Delhi granted accused Zafar Ahmed and Babuddin’s request for a copy of the FIR and other papers related to the Jahangirpuri violence case on Saturday. The court further prolonged the accused’s judicial custody until May 13 when the accused was produced via video conferencing.

According to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh, Delhi police must send a copy of the FIR to the counsel standing on behalf of the accused Zafar and Babuddin. The judge further ordered that the FIR not be made public and that its contents not be shared on social media.

On behalf of the accused, lawyers Vivek Kadyan, Abid Ahmad, and Mobina Khan argued that the police had failed to provide a copy of the FIR, petitions for police detention, and judicial custody to the accused, which is a fundamental right.

On this point, the petitioners’ counsel cited the decision. They claimed that a copy of the FIR was needed to prepare the accused persons’ defense, which the police denied.

The prosecution objected to the application, claiming that the FIR cannot be released to the accused because it concerns a sensitive issue related to the disturbances. A three-member Delhi police committee has the authority to require the copy to be provided.

After hearing the submissions of counsel for the applicants on Friday, the Court requested a status report from the Delhi Police.

Last Monday, the court ordered five of the defendants to be held in police custody until May 1 and four others to be held in judicial custody.

Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Anwar, Chand, and Salman were also served with Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) that were set to expire on May 23, 2022.

Sonu alias Yunus, who allegedly fired shots during the riots and was going to depart Delhi to avoid imprisonment, was apprehended 500 metres from his home by Delhi police.

However, on April 19, he was brought before a concerned district court, where he was sentenced to four-day police remand.

Accused Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul @ Gulli, and Sheikh Hamid were all placed in judicial detention and will be released on April 30, 2022.

For their roles in the Jahangirpuri violence money, Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahir were charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

On April 16, violent confrontations broke out between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti parade in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, injuring nine people, including eight police officers and a civilian.