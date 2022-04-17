Stone-pelting incident: two to three companies of Rapid Action Force soldiers have been posted in Jahangirpuri alongside Delhi Police.

The violence and stone-pelting that ensued after a fight between two groups during the Shobha Yatra in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri district prompted Delhi Police to file a complaint and initiate an inquiry.

Depender Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), stated, “The police force on the scene promptly contained the situation in the clash during the Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri and preserved peace and order. Several officers were hurt as a result of the incident.”

In the aftermath of the stone-pelting incident, two to three companies of Rapid Action Force soldiers have been posted in Jahangirpuri alongside Delhi Police.

According to Pathak, the situation has been brought under complete control.

During the Shobha Yatra on Saturday evening, clashes erupted after stone-pelting instances were recorded in the Jahangirpuri neighborhood of the national capital. Some people have been hurt, including two police officers. However, now the area has been well secured by Delhi police.

Miscreants vandalized several vehicles, and police officers were hurt as a result of the event.

Meanwhile, to preserve law and order in the Jahangirpuri neighbourhood, substantial security troops have been deployed.