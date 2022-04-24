Delhi court in Rohini sent five accused to police remand until May 1

During a news conference in Kushal Chowk on Sunday, locals planned a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Delhi’s violence-plagued Jahangirpuri neighborhood. They stated that the yatra would be carried out to symbolize fraternity.

The move happened as officials of the local peace committee in Jahangirpuri’s C-Block appealed for peace and harmony in the region on Friday, even as members of the two communities hugged and resolved not to repeat similar incidents.

In connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case, a Delhi court in Rohini sent five accused to police remand until May 1 and four accused to judicial prison on Saturday.

The National Security Act (NSA) was recently used by Delhi Police against the five suspects, who were remanded today.

Following consideration of the submissions, link judge Mayan Judge ordered the police eight days’ custody of the accused Ansar, Salim alias Chikna, Ahir, Dilshad, and Sonu alias Imam.

Accused Aksar, Mohd. Ali, Gulam Rasul alias Gulli, and Sheikh Hamid have been placed in judicial detention and will be produced through video conferencing on April 30, 2022.

Earlier, National Security Act was imposed on the five accused. However, Sanwar Kalia, Saddam Khan, Anwar, Chand, and Salman are now granted Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) that were set to expire on May 23, 2022.

Assisting the Delhi Police, Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Ashish Kajal argued that all five defendants are required for further interrogation in order to confront all co-accused persons, link the chain of the incident, and properly determine the role of each and every accused person.