"Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Israel! Thank you Prime Minister Modi, thank you all!" said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the inauguration ceremony of the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Israeli PM Netanyahu said, "Many Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the liberation of Haifa were Gujaratis. Thank you Gujarat."

"The world knows about iPads and iPods, there is one more i that the world needs to know about, that is iCreate," said Benjamin Netanyahu

"I am delighted to be here. The world knows about iPads and iPods, there is one more i that the world needs to know about, that is iCreate. PM Modi and I are both very young and both are very optimistic, we are young in our thinking and optimistic about the future. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Israel! Thank you Prime Minister Modi, thank you all!"

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu who is on a 6-day visit to India further speaking at the cooperation between India and Israel further speaking at the inauguration ceremony said, “Many Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the liberation of Haifa were Gujaratis. Thank you Gujarat.” Addressing the public after Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi said, “When I went to Israel last year, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. From that time, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India. He is here and now we are inaugurating this foundation.”

#WATCH PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu at iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad https://t.co/DbbnqIo8U2 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

When a farmer sows a small plant, coming generations receive fruits of that huge tree. The farmer’s soul feels elated with this. We are feeling the same happiness on the inauguration of iCreate.

When I launched iCreate a few years ago, I said I want to link it with Israel. My motive was that this institution & our youth is benefited by Israel’s experience and their start-up environment.

The technology and creativity of Israel influence the world. Israel has proved it to the world that commitment of the people, not size of the nation takes the country forward.

The technology & creativity of Israel influence the world. Israel has proved it to the world that commitment of the people, not size of the nation takes the country forward: PM Modi at iCreate Centre #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/Dz33VEkeF9 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

We are working towards making entire system in our country innovation-friendly, so that ideas are formed from intent, innovations are formed from ideas & New India is formed from innovations.

Four days ago, ISRO made a century in satellite launching. Such success needs dedication, hard work & dreams. Such energy is filled in our scientists & youth.