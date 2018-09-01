Jain monk Tarun Sagar passed away at the age of 51 after prolonged illness early on Saturday morning. Reports said that the monk died around 3:00 am at Radhapuri Jain temple at Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area. His last rites will be performed at the Tarun Sagar Tirth on the Delhi-Meerut highway later in the day.

Jain monk Tarun Sagar passed away at the age of 51 after prolonged illness early on Saturday morning. Reports said that the monk died around 3:00 am at Radhapuri Jain temple at Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area. His last rites will be performed at the Tarun Sagar Tirth on the Delhi-Meerut highway later in the day. A few days back, the revered monk was admitted to a private hospital as he was diagnosed with jaundice. The doctors put all their efforts into his treatment, but his health did not improve.

