Jain monk Tarun Sagar passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with jaundice and other ailments for a long time. The 51-year-old monk breathed his last around 3am and was earlier admitted to a private medical centre in Delhi. According to reports, the seer had stopped taking his medication and opted for Santhara – the Jain ritual of fasting to death.

The 51-year-old seer enjoyed a massive fan following even outside the Jain community and was known for his nationalist views.

Tarun Sagar was greatly respected by various politicians including PM Modi, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

