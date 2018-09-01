Jain monk Tarun Sagar passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with jaundice and other ailments for a long time. The 51-year-old monk breathed his last around 3am and was earlier admitted to a private medical centre in Delhi. According to reports, the seer had stopped taking his medication and opted for Santhara – the Jain ritual of fasting to death.
The 51-year-old seer enjoyed a massive fan following even outside the Jain community and was known for his nationalist views.
Tarun Sagar was greatly respected by various politicians including PM Modi, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.
Live Blog
Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain
When PM Modi met Tarun Sagar
Kadve Pravachan
Tarun Sagar was most popular for his lecture series called Kadve Pravachan, wherein he was critical of common practices and views.
Delhi CM condoles Jain monk's death
Pained to hear the sad demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. His teachings and ideals will always inspire humanity.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 1, 2018
Home Minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief
जैन मुनि श्रद्धेय तरुण सागर जी महाराज के असामयिक महासमाधि लेने के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध हूँ। वे प्रेरणा के स्रोत, दया के सागर एवं करुणा के आगार थे। भारतीय संत समाज के लिए उनका निर्वाण एक शून्य का निर्माण कर गया है। मैं मुनि महाराज के चरणों में अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 1, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief over his demise
Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples. pic.twitter.com/lodXhHNpVK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2018