Jaipur Deputy CM Praises Successful Visits To Japan And South Korea

Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Diya Kumari, stated on Saturday that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma‘s visits to Japan and South Korea were highly successful. She added that he is set to return to Jaipur today.

Significance of Upcoming Investor Meet

Diya Kumari highlighted the significance of these trips in the context of the upcoming “Rising Rajasthan Investor Meet.” She described the Chief Minister’s visits to Japan, the “Land of the Rising Sun,” and South Korea as a positive step forward.

“The investor meet will attract crucial investments to the state, which are vital for its development, while also generating employment opportunities for the people of Rajasthan,” the Deputy CM said.

Focus on Tourism and Economic Growth

Kumari further noted, “There are strong possibilities for significant investments in the tourism sector, which would bolster the state’s economy. We are all preparing for it.”

In addition to the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to be signed during the event, the government will ensure their swift implementation on the ground.

Positive Outcomes Expected

Speaking to ANI, the Finance Minister added, “The Chief Minister’s visit to Japan and South Korea was a success, with several MoUs signed during his meetings with top company representatives from both countries. The investor summit, scheduled for December, will not only attract investments but also create more employment opportunities.”

She continued, “Sectors such as tourism will receive a boost, while industrialization and manufacturing in Rajasthan will also accelerate. We are grateful to the CM for taking these steps within the first year of his tenure, and we are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming investor meet.”

Chief Minister’s Return

Diya Kumari concluded by stating that Bhajan Lal Sharma is expected to return to Jaipur on Saturday after concluding his visit.

