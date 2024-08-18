Sunday, August 18, 2024

Jaipur Medical Community Stages Protest March Over Kolkata Doctor’s Tragic Death

Doctors in Jaipur held a protest march against the murder and alleged sexual assault of their female colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

On Saturday, the protesting doctors carried posters and banners, chanting slogans such as “Save those who save you” and “Justice delayed is justice denied” to express their anger and demand better security laws for healthcare professionals.

In Odisha’s Koraput, the Nursing Employee Association also staged a protest on August 17 in response to the incident.

The alleged rape and murder of a female trainee doctor has sent shockwaves across the country. Doctors have organized protests in several cities, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai.

MUST READ: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu And JP Nadda Collaborate On ‘Viksit Andhra’ Initiatives

The case has been transferred from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

Earlier, on August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

On August 14, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd.

Amid the ongoing protests, the Kolkata Police imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from August 18.

(WITH INPUTS DROM ANI)
