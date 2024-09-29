Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

The FIR was registered in Jaipur following directions from the High court of Punjab and Haryana, Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph told to sources.

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police has registered an FIR in connection with an interview of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi that was aired on a news channel in March last year.

The FIR was registered in Jaipur following directions from the High court of Punjab and Haryana, Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph told to sources.

The SIT formed by Punjab Police to investigate the matter found that Bishnoi was in Jaipur jail when the interview was done, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur East) Tejaswini Gautam said.

The SIT submitted its status report in the high court of Punjab and Haryana, stating that the jurisdiction of the case was in Jaipur, following which the high court issued directions to register the case in Jaipur.

ALSO READ: True Equality And Justice Demand More Women In Politics: Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur central jail falls in the jurisdiction of the Lalkothi police station here.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gandhi Nagar) Narayan Kumar Bajiya said the case related to the interview was registered on Friday.

“The case will be investigated and further course of action will be taken on the basis of facts that come up during the investigation,” the ACP said.

Bishnoi was brought to Jaipur from Punjab’s Bathinda jail on a production warrant on February 15 last year for interrogation in a case of extortion.

He was sent to judicial custody in Jaipur jail on March 3, 2023 and was taken to Bathinda on March 4.

After the interview was aired, the then-Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava had claimed that Bishnoi did not give any interview when he was in Jaipur.

When the interview was aired in March last year, Bishnoi was in Bathinda jail.

MUST READ: 4 Detained After Attack On Jr Doctors At Sagore Dutta Medical College

Filed under

FIR LAWRENCE BISHNOI Lawrence Bishnoi Narayan Kumar Bajiya Tejaswini Gautam

