1267 Sanctions Committee of United Nations: Maulana Masood Azhar is the leader of the banned terror outfit JeM who has been involved in most of the dastardly acts of terror in India whether it be the Pulwama attack (2019), Pathankot (2016), Uri attack (2016) attack or the Parliament attack of 2001.

Pakistan has also turned into one of the biggest allies for China when it comes to economic cooperation

After the Pulwama attack, India has been constantly increasing pressure on Pakistan with the help of the international community to ban Masood Azhar and put him in the 1267 UN Sanction Committee list which already has Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in its rolls. The pressure on Pakistan has been ever more than earlier as Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) has invited India as the guest of honour in the two day plenary of the foreign ministers meeting of the OIC. It is worth remembering that it is the same OIC which has always been supportive of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and had already disinvited India from its Morocco Conference held in 1969 at Pakistan’s behest.

But this time Pakistan has been snubbed and the efforts of Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Foreign Minister of Pakistan) to disinvite India again has had no takers at the OIC. But then there is China, which has always been an all-weather ally of Pakistan and has till date always blocked each and every attempt by India and other UNSC permanent members to ban Masood Azhar and put his name in the UN 1267 sanctions committee as a global terrorist since 2010.

What is the 1267 Sanctions Committee?

The UNSC in its resolution 1267 formulated in 1999 formed the Sanctions Committee against Taliban and Al-Qaeda to impose sanctions on the two organisations along with Osama Bin Laden or anyone helping them. At first, the sanction was limited to air embargo and freezing of assets but over the years measures have been taken to make it a targeted action with regards to the freezing of assets, arms embargo and total travel ban which included a listing of individuals and entities.

Later in 2011, UNSCR 1988 and 1989 divided the list into two parts, one concerning the Al-Qaeda and the other which concerned the Taliban and this led to the formation of two separate committees with regards to the two organisations which were to see the implementation of these sections.

The separation of the two lists was brought into effect so that it could help in facilitating talks between Taliban leaders and entities having a vested interest in the peace of Afghanistan. Further changes were made to the Committee in 2015 when it was named as ISIL (also known as Da’esh) and Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee by the UNSCR 2253. This resolution mandated the committee to expand the criteria of listing individuals and entities who are supporting the ISIL (Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant).

Another resolution was adopted in 2017 which was UNSCR/2368, which reaffirmed the arms embargo, freezing of assets and travel ban to be effective as sanctions on all entities and individual on the ISIL and Al-Qaeda Sanctions List. After the adoption of the resolution (UNSCR/1267) in 1999 it took two years for the UNSC to add JeM to the sanctions list (2001) in which the major role was played by 9/11 attack on the USA but the same has not been possible when it comes to adding Mashood Azhar to the list who is, by all means, the head of the organisation.

India’s bid to Ban Masood Azhar

Maulana Masood Azhar is the leader of the banned terror outfit JeM who has been involved in most of the dastardly acts of terror in India whether it be the Pulwama attack (2019), Pathankot (2016), Uri attack (2016) attack or the Parliament attack of 2001. He was released by the Vajpayee government in exchange of the passengers of the Indian Airlines flight IC-814 which was hijacked and landed at Kandahar Airport.

He was released in 1999 along with two other terrorists namely Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar and formed JeM with the motive of increasing tension in Kashmir and targeting India. His own book, “From Imprisonment to Freedom” has all the details regarding his release by plotting the hijack.

India started the campaign to ban Masood Azhar and include him in the list of global terrorists in 2010. It has been able to garner support from most of the states in UNSC but China has been using its Veto power to save Mashood Azhar at the behest of Pakistan. Since all the 15 members of the UNSC are the member of the 1267 sanction committee, China has been citing the absence of consensus as the explanation for using its technical hold and veto power on the decision to include the terrorist in the list.

China has always been asking for ‘solid evidence’ against Masood Azhar which the Indian side always claims to have been presented. The most recent attempts to include him in the list was first made by India in 2016 and then in 2017 USA made a proposal to the same effect but was again choked by the veto of China.

After the attack on the CRPF personnel in India, France has again moved the proposal towards banning Mashood Azhar on 27 February 2019, but China has not given any signal yet which gives the three Permanent members of the UNSC (who have moved the proposal, US, UK and France) any hope that they will be successful this time.

Reasons for China to Block 1267 sanctions against Masood Azhar

China has been giving all sorts of excuses for blocking the ban on Mashood Azhar but its veto cannot be taken on the face value of the arguments given by them. There are strategic reasons for China to act in this particular way, although they have not been forthcoming with it. The first reason for the block by China is the increasing warmth in the bilateral relationship between India and the US, particularly in the last decade. This warmth has been visible through various instances in the past decade like the Indo-US Nuclear Deal or the way the present US state dispensation has come out in support of India against terrorist attacks which have roots in Pakistan.

So the block is one attempt of the Chinese government to keep themselves relevant in the face of the growing hegemony of India, with help from the US, in South Asian politics. Secondly, China and Pakistan have been considered as an all-weather ally to each other who have been standing for each other in different stages of their statehood in the modern sense of the term.

Pakistan has been the needle which China has been using to prick India which is the biggest competitor in the region and also because both India and China have been touted as the next superpowers in the making.

Pakistan and China also get a lot of help in Organisation where one or the other has no representation. For example, China has been vehemently supported by Pakistan in organisations like NAM and OIC whenever these organisations have tried to criticise China for its action in the South China Sea or for the crackdown on Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang region of China which has been a problem for its relations with the Central Asian states. And in return, China has always used its veto power to safeguard Pakistan’s interest in the UN.

Pakistan has also turned into one of the biggest allies for China when it comes to economic cooperation. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is the part of the One Belt One Road project of China as flouted by China in 2013. The project is worth US$62 billion and has been called as Globalisation 2.0 and the second Silk Route. It is one of the most aggressive economic projects that China has ever floated in the international arena. And since India has expressed its reservation regarding the project (sovereignty issues) China would want its ally, Pakistan, to overcompensate for the loss to China by India in its pet project.

The issue of Dalai Lama has also been a major concern for China, who took asylum in India from the time he fled Tibet in 1959. The Chinese authorities have always maintained that Dalai Lama for them is similar to what Hafeez Saeed is to India (Lashkar e Toiba chief residing again in Pakistan).

So this block also serves as the diplomatic pressure to take away the asylum given to Dalai Lama and stop his visits from happening in Arunachal Pradesh. Another important issue seems to be that Masood Azhar and his allies have a definite nexus with business and real estate barons in Pakistan which might hinder China in its much coveted OBOR project.

The ban on Mashood Azhar might also lead to further trouble in the Xinjiang Province of China which is already a menace for the authoritarian government at the helm of affairs in China.

All of this contributes to the reason behind China blocking the ban and listing of Mashood Azhar as a global terrorist but as one of the most powerful emerging states of the 21st century, is it right for China to act in the manner it has been till date.

The lives of civilians and military personnel lost due to the terror attacks masterminded by Masood Azhar and his organisation should not be used as leverage for gaining hegemonic hold of South Asian politics and for troubling its biggest competitor in Asia.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More