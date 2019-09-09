Intelligence Bureau has sent an alert to the Centre about the secret release of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar from Pakistan's jail. The reports added Pakistan has deployed more force at India-Pakistan border near Rajasthan and is planning something big.

Pakistan has deployed additional troops along with the India-Pakistan border near Rajasthan, the Intelligence Bureau to Government on Sunday. Reports say Islamabad is planning a big action and has released Jaish-e-Mohammad chief and a global terrorist Masood Azhar. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Pakistan is planning something big near the Sialkot-Jammu and Rajasthan sectors after the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 under which Jammu and Kashmir had a special status.

In cognizance to Pakistan’s latest move, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has informed the Narendra Modi government and sent an alert about the deployment of additional Pakistan force along LoC near Rajasthan.

The report was based on statements from 2 IB officials who were aware of the release of Masood Azhar. An official said, the IB has conveyed its report to the Border Security Force (BSF) officials deployed in Jammu and Rajasthan sectors. The alert is to be prepared for surprises attack from Pakistan or Pakistan supported terrorists.

Earlier on Friday, amid the rising tensions between both the nations, Pak PM Imran Khan said Pakistan is set to give every possible response to India’s move in Jammu and Kashmir. Reiterating their objections against Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan added that the global community will be responsible for any catastrophic aftermath in India and Pakistan will be engaged in a war.

Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had also said that their army is set to go till any extent and can give sacrifices for Kashmiri brothers if needed.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App