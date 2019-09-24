Jaish-e-Mohammed has changed its name to Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir to ward off the global scrutiny, reports said. Masood Azhar's younger brother Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar will be leading the terrorist group in his place.

Terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has changed its name to Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir, a report in the Hindustan Times said on Tuesday. The reports quoting those familiar with the development said that the decision was taken to forestall global pressure and investigation over its jihadi training activities in Pakistan. Jaish chief, Masood Azhar, is currently bedridden in Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bhawalpur, Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Azhar’s younger brother, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar has been leading the terror organisation situated in Pakistan. Apart from Azhar’s terminal illness, it was also necessary to hand over the leadership of JeM following his designation as a global terrorist, which restricted his public movement severely.

The sources in counterterror agencies in India has also confirmed the development to the HT. The new name of the organisation roughly translates to a gathering of descendants of martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir. It has also been reported that the cadre of the terror outfit would remain entirely the same. The flag of the organisation is also identical to that of its mother outfit with a slight change of word Al-Islam in place of Al-Jihad.

Earlier this year, one of the JeM leaders, Maulana Abid Mukhtar, had called out for jihad against India, the US and Israel during their rallies in Kashmir.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that over 500 terrorists were waiting at terror launch pads in Pakistan to infiltrate into India. However, the reports noted that India was all set to any kind of situation.

