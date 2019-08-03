On of the deadliest terrorists Zeenat ul Islam Naikoo was killed in an encounter along with his associate in South Kashmir's Shopian district. The encounter was started on Friday. One army personnel of 34 Rashtriya Rifles was also killed in the encounter.

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight that broke out in South Kashmir’s Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter between terrorists and forces started on Friday and continued till Saturday afternoon. Among the slain terrorist is Zeenat ul Islam Naikoo, the most wanted local terrorist of Jaish e Mohammad. His body has been handed over to his family.

Zeenat’s death is considered as one of the successful operations of the forces as he has played a significant role in anchoring the Jaish foreign terrorists.

Zeenat has carried out various attacks on the forces including killing several police officers and lobbing grenade on Shopian police station. He also carried out one of the deadliest attacks on the police in the state when he shot dead four policemen in the same district. As per police, Zeenat has a long history of terror crime records and several terror crime cases were registered against him. In an encounter sepoy Rambir of 34 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army has also lost his life.

The Masood Azhar-led group Jaish e Mohammad terrorists have been attacking the forces in Kashmir. If reports are to be believed, the Azhar’s brother Ibrahim Azhar is all set to join the Kashmir range and avenge the death of his son.

Another encounter has also started in North Kashmir’s Sopore area. The firing between the terrorists and the army is currently going on. An army jawan Mohammad Rafiq Yatoo who hailed from this village was also shot dead when he went home on leave in April this year.

Jammu & Kashmir: Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon paid tribute to Sepoy Rambir of 34 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army, who lost his life in Shopian encounter, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LoyQUXHOXI — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

