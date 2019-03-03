Jaish-e-Mohammed rejects media reports about Masood Azhar's death, says he is doing well: Jaish-e-Mohammad on Sunday rejected the media reports suggesting its chief Masood Azhar has died. The terror outfit in a statement said that Azhar is alive and doing well.

India has hit out at China for protecting Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Masood Azhar by preventing the Security Council from sanctioning him as an international terrorist

Jaish-e-Mohammed rejects media reports about Masood Azhar’s death, says he is doing well: Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad on Sunday rejected the media reports suggesting the death of its chief Masood Azhar. The terror outfit in a statement denied the rumours about the death of Azhar, saying he is alive and doing well. The statement of Jaish comes a few hours after the news about the death of Azhar was circulated in the media and social media.

Currently, #MasoodAzharDead is trending on Twitter with people speculating about the death of Azhar. Some users have earlier said that the news could be a fake story.

Earlier, according to unconfirmed reports, he was injured in the airstrikes that were carried out by Indian Air Force (IAF) on terror camps in Balakot area of Pakistan last week. He was subsequently admitted at Army’s hospital where he succumbed, reports had claimed. Around 300 terrorists were killed in the pre-dawn airstrikes.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi had admitted that Azhar was in Pakistan and is unwell to the extent that he cannot leave his residence.

Azhar and his terror outfit are involved in several attacks in India including 2001 Parliament, 2016 Uri and Pathankot and recent Pulwama suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 44 CRPF personnel. Jaish claimed the responsibility of the bombing that triggered tensions between Indian and Pakistan.

India is trying hard to declare Jaish chief as a UN designated global terrorist, but China is repeatedly using Veto to block the efforts at the behest of Pakistan.

