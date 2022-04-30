S Jaishankar met Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during his three-day visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan to discuss bilateral ties

S Jaishankar met Bhutan's King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during his three-day visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan. Following the meeting, Jaishankar praised the King's vision for the country's transformation and said it was a significant factor in establishing the 'unique' connection with India.

Jaishankar took to Twitter to say, “It is an honour to be received by His Majesty King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck of Bhutan. The direction of our unique cooperation is shaped by his vision of Bhutan being transformed.”

S Jaishankar, the Indian External Affairs Minister, met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and addressed the present global situation as well as bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

During the meeting, Jaishankar updated the Prime Minister on the bilateral cooperation and partnership developments. On Friday, the EAM landed in Bhutan for an official visit.

Jaishankar also presented Bhutan with the 12th batch of medical supplies as a gift. He also dedicated three projects to the people of Bhutan when he launched.

According to the official statement, India and Bhutan have a unique and long-standing bilateral relationship marked by greatest trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding. Since March 2020, Jaishankar is Bhutan’s first high-level foreign visitor. The two sides will discuss all areas of mutual importance during the visit, including upcoming high-level meetings, economic development, and hydropower cooperation.

Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on April 28 to begin a three-day visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan. Jaishankar’s visit to Bangladesh is notable because it is his first since March 2021.

During his official visit to Bangladesh, Jaishankar met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and communicated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to her to visit India later this year. EAM Jaishankar also discussed bilateral, regional, and international topics of mutual interest with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister.