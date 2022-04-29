During Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, PM Hasina emphasized the importance of improving connectivity between the two nations, saying that India's North-Eastern states can use the Chittagong port for that purpose

Hasina quoted “If connectivity is improved, Indian North-Eastern provinces such as Assam and Tripura will be able to reach the Chittagong seaport.”

The Chittagong or Chhatogram port, located in the Chittagong hill tracts, is one of Bangladesh’s major seaports. Because of the sea port’s proximity to North-Eastern Indian states, it has the potential to greatly improve economic activity in those regions by offering direct access to global shipping routes.

In 2010, India and Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to allow products to and from India to be transported through Bangladesh’s Chittagong and Mongla ports.

Bangladesh’s cabinet accepted a proposed agreement with New Delhi in 2018 that would allow commodities to be transported between the two ports.

During his two-day visit to Bangladesh, Jaishankar met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday (Friday).

The EAM and the Bangladeshi PM discussed bilateral, regional, and international matters of mutual concern during their meeting.

However, PM Hasina has been invited to visit India later this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.