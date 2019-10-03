EAM S Jaishankar has said that Article 370 abrogation was a long-awaited step. He blamed Pakistan for fueling terrorism in Kashmir after the recent move by India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the Article 370 revocation was the long-awaited step. MEA Jaishankar said security personnel have exercised maximum restraint in the Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Reacting over Pakistan, he said Pakistan has been trying to fuel terrorism in Kashmir through deep investment channels.

While addressing at The Heritage Foundation, Jaishankar said India expected to calm and bring happiness in the valley. He said India expects Pakistan to continue its age-old terror activities which it has been doing for the past several decades.

External Affairs Minister said the abrogation of Article 370 was just a small step and the people of Kashmir will get to know the long-lasting benefits of the revocation. He said India has been trying to develop the Kashmir where previous governments had failed.

Responding over the question about the lifting of restrictions in Kashmir and the Pakistan leadership claims for increasing the terror activities, Jaishankar said Pakistan has been doing the terror activities in Kashmir since the day Kashmir acceded to India. Even Pakistan invaders threatened to burn the Kashmir’s Srinagar when it failed to capture the valley.

He asserted that New Delhi and China are also witnessing their relations becoming better and moving forward. However, he refused to support the Trump administration which describes 5G as a national security issue.

Centre on August 5 scrapped Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh. Since then, the situation in Kashmir has remained critical. Massive protests were witnessed and hundreds were pelleted after the revocation.

Meanwhile, the state administration has directed all the officials to reopen schools in the valley. The officials have been ordered to hold the teachers and parent meeting to make the environment safe for the students. The government has also directed to waive off the tuition fees and bus fees from the students.

