Jaishankar to Meet Blinken in Washington to Discuss Key Global Issues

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., as part of a series of high-level discussions aimed at strengthening the US-India relationship. The two diplomats are expected to cover a broad range of bilateral and global topics, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Middle East crisis, and deeper cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar arrived in the US capital on Sunday and is scheduled to engage with several key figures in the Biden administration during his visit. His agenda also includes interactions with influential think-tanks and academic institutions, underscoring the growing significance of India’s strategic role on the global stage.

Strengthening US-India Ties Amid Global Crises

At the top of the agenda for Jaishankar and Blinken will be the Ukraine conflict and the ongoing instability in the Middle East. Both countries have taken significant but divergent positions on these issues, with India maintaining a neutral stance on the Ukraine war while calling for diplomatic resolutions. In recent months, the US has sought to align closer with India on a range of global security concerns, including the Indo-Pacific, where both nations share mutual interests in maintaining stability and countering China’s growing influence.

The meeting also comes in the wake of heightened tensions in the Middle East, where violence and political instability have continued to unsettle global markets and security frameworks. Cooperation on addressing these crises is expected to be a key point of discussion between the two leaders.

Engaging with US Thought Leaders and policymakers

In addition to his meeting with Blinken, Jaishankar will engage with the US think-tank community. He is scheduled for a conversation with Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, one of the most prominent global think tanks. This dialogue will focus on the future of US-India relations, particularly in light of India’s rising strategic importance on the global stage.

According to the Carnegie Endowment, the discussion will explore how both countries can collaborate on critical geopolitical issues and develop stronger ties across sectors like technology, security, and trade. “India’s strategic importance is growing not just globally but also in US foreign policy,” said a statement from the think tank. Jaishankar’s visit comes amid a backdrop of closer US-India collaboration, exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US and a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.

Indo-Pacific and Defense Cooperation

In recent years, the US-India relationship has deepened across multiple fronts, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where both countries share a commitment to a free and open maritime domain. The two nations have also expanded cooperation in defense innovation and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

The Carnegie Endowment pointed out that partnerships between the two countries have grown significantly, especially in areas of defense and technology. “What is India’s vision for global leadership?” asked the think tank. “How can the US and India bolster cooperation on issues ranging from artificial intelligence and biotechnology to democracy, security, and trade? And how can the two countries work together to bridge critical geopolitical divides?”

These are some of the key questions that will be addressed during Jaishankar’s visit, as India and the US continue to forge a stronger bilateral relationship amid rapidly shifting global dynamics.

First US Visit Since Modi Government’s Third Term

This is Jaishankar’s first visit to Washington, D.C., since the third Modi government took office. The timing of the visit is significant, given the growing number of challenges facing the global community and the expanding scope of the US-India partnership.

During Prime Minister Modi’s 2023 State Visit to the US, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a wide range of strategic partnerships. In September, Modi also attended the QUAD Leaders’ Summit in Delaware, hosted by President Biden, alongside the leaders of Australia and Japan. The QUAD alliance has been a central pillar of the Indo-Pacific strategy, aimed at enhancing regional security and economic cooperation.