External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday will kickstart his six-day tour to Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Seychelles. It will be his first visit to Bahrain as an EAM.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be undertaking a visit to Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Seychelles from November 24 to 29. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Minister will be meeting his counterparts and also the top leadership of these countries.

“S Jaishankar’s visit to Bahrain on November 24-25 will be his first visit to the country as EAM. He will personally convey condolences on behalf of the Government and the people of India to the Bahraini leadership on the sad demise of Prime Minister of Bahrain HH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on November 11. He will also hold talks on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Bahrain hosts more than 350,000 Indians and both countries have worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic. Flights are operational between both countries under an air bubble arrangement,” the MEA said.

It further said that Jaishankar will in the UAE on November 25 to26. “He is scheduled to meet Foreign Minister of UAE, Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE, Seychelles from November 24 to 29 on November 26. Both leaders will take forward the excellent cooperation between India and UAE under our comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on various regional and international issues. EAM will also discuss ways for Indian workers to resume their jobs in UAE in the post-Covid scenario. More than 3 million Indians live and work in UAE,” the statement read.

Also Read: India’s mission vaccine: PM Modi to hold meeting with CMs today

The Ministry further said that India and UAE have maintained close high-level contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the pandemic. “EAM has also spoken to the UAE Foreign Minister several times in the past few months. They also co-chaired the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in September 2020. A meeting of the High Level Task Force on Investments (HLTFI) was co-chaired by our Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways and Chairman, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) in early November.”

In the last leg of his tour, Jaishankar will travel to Seychelles on November 27 to 28. He will call-on the newly elected President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan to present greetings of PM Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new Government and avenues for further strengthening India-Seychelles bilateral relations. “EAM will also hold bilateral consultations with the newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism H.E. Sylvestre Radegonde,” the MEA added.

Also Read: SC asks state govts to file status Covid action report as infections rise unabated