S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) has scheduled to visit Dakha on Thursday to extend an invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla announced on Monday that EAM will conduct a one-day visit to Dhaka on Thursday.

However, Shringla is expected to carry a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India.

At an event at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Shringla made these remarks in answer to questions from journalists.

Previously, on the occasion of India-Bangladesh Friendship Day, Foreign Secretary and Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran attended an award ceremony to honour the winners of a competition.

During the event, Shringla expressed his thoughts on how to develop the bilateral relationship between the two.

The ceremony further was concluded by the celebration of India-Bangladesh Maitri Diwas where both the representatives congratulated winners of the Maitri Diwas logo and background competition.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday tweeted “Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh V Shringla and Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran felicitated the winners of India and Bangladesh Maitree Diwas logo & backdrop competition. Also shared views on further strengthening bilateral ties, including youth connect, innovation & emerging areas.”