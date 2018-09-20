Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to hit back at Jaitley calling him a desperate court jester and wasteful blogger. Randeep has posted 10 questions on the Rafale scam and replied himself that since as per Surjewala Jaitley doesn't have the answers to all questions were zero hence the Congress spokesperson has resorted to cussing words.

After Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stoked a controversy on Thursday calling Congress scion a clown prince, party’s spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to hit back at Jaitley calling him a desperate court jester and wasteful blogger.

Surjewala wrote Jaitley as Jait-LIE ji, and called him a court jester who’s trying to stay relevant by wasteful blogs. He also tweeted a statement under the title “Fake Agenda of a desperate Court Jester and Wasteful Blogger” and listed several questions for Jaitley to answer.

Earlier, Jaitley had attacked Rahul Gandhi with a Facebook post titled ‘Falsehood of a Clown Prince’ that allegedly that Rahul is spearheading a falsehood campaign on Rafale deal and waived of loans worth Rs 2,50,000 crore to at least 15 industrialists.

“You lied on the Rafale deal, you lied on the NPAs. Your temperament to concoct facts raises a legitimate question – do people whose natural preference is falsehood deserve to be a part of the public discourse. Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world’s largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a ‘Clown Prince’,” Jaitley had said in his Facebook post.

Dubbing Congress party as a dynastic organisation, Jaitley further went on to say that under UPA, the banks did not take any steps to recover these loans, they did not prosecute any major debtor. He had said, “The truth, Mr Rahul Gandhi, is that your Government allowed the banks to be looted. The loans were inadequately securitized. Your Government was in complicity. The recoveries are being done by the banks only now.”

