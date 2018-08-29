Training his gun at the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, the Union minister said they are guilty as the UPA delayed the deal by over a decade comprising national security.

Arun Jaitley said Congress's false campaign launched on Rafale deal has been casting a cloud on the inter-governmental agreement.

Taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi over his controversial statement on the price of Rafale jets, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the issue raised by the Congress leader on the fighter aircraft deal is based on complete falsehood.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Jaitley said Congress’s false campaign launched on Rafale deal has been casting a cloud on the inter-governmental agreement and compromising national security.

On April 10, 2015, the Government of India and the French Government issued a joint statement where India decided to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets from the French Government on terms better than the ones conveyed by Dassault in the L1 bid of 2007.

However, Jaitley refuted all allegations levelled by the Congress leader against BJP and made it clear that there is no shred of proof against his party.

Jaitley said the Congress president can’t be relied on as his version on the price of Rafale jet varies from time to time.

“Rahul quoted a price of Rs 700 crore per aircraft in Delhi and Karnataka in April and May this year. In Parliament, he reduced it to Rs 520 crore per aircraft and in Raipur he increased it to Rs 540 crore. In Jaipur he used the two figures – Rs 520 crore & Rs 540 crore in the same speech,” Jaitley said.

He said that falsehood has many versions and questioned if Rahul’s allegations are being made without any familiarity with the facts of the Rafale purchase.

