Presenting the Union Budget 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced formation of a new ministry, Jal Shakti Ministry, to deal with water crises and to provide the drinking water to every household.

Jal Shakti Ministry: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, while presenting the Union Budget 2019, made a big announcement to deal with continuous rising water shortage problems. In her speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Jal Shakti Ministry will take care of the deteriorating ground water level and will work to provide drinking water to household.

The Finance Minister raised the issue in wake of NITI Aayog’s report, which predicted that the country will run out of ground water in the next 10 years and by 2030, around 40 percent of the population will not get access to drinking water. The Day Zero, when there will be no drinking water, for 21 Indian cities by next year. The report added that prolonged dry spells and erratic monsoons/droughts of the past few years have devastated farmers, driving many to commit suicide.

India extracts more groundwater than China and the US put together. The groundwater meets the total requirement of India’s half of the population for basic usage. Many cities are facing the problems of water crises today. Chennai had nearly two dozen water bodies and wetlands but most of them are now out of use.

