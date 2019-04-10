UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday expressed “deep regret” for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 when the then British commander Colonel Reginald Dyer ordered his troops to open fire on Indian freedom fighters, as India prepares to mark the 100th anniversary of the killings. May told the UK parliament that the British government deeply regrets what had happened in Jallianwala Bagh and the suffering it caused. She called it a shameful scar on British history.

Besides May, several other senior British politicians have expressed regret for the massacre. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called for a clear and unequivocal apology for the incident, one of the bloodiest battles in the history of the Indian freedom struggle. Former British prime minister David Cameron described the incident as deeply shameful. The reactions come after the British parliamentarians discussed the possibility of tendering a formal apology by the United Kingdom to India for the massacre. Although many leaders from across parties had called for a formal apology by May, the UK government on Tuesday expressed its reluctance to do so. British Minister for Asia Pacific Mark Field said that he was reluctant to make apologies for things that happened in the past. Field said that there may have financial implications for making an apology.

Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman, who had started the debate, had supported a formal apology from the British prime minister. He said the new generation in Britain should know what had happened there. On April 13, 1919, British troops had opened fire on thousands of unarmed protesters at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Some 1,000 people, including men, women and children, had died on that day. The Amritsar administration is planning a ceremony at the site of the massacre on Saturday to mark the day.

