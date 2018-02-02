The Supreme Court has referred matters related to Jallikattu — bull-taming sport — to a 5-judge constitution bench. The apex court on laid down a set of questions which requires reference to a bench of 5 learned judges. Supreme Court said that after hearing the petitioners and the respondents for some time, we are of the view that these writ petitions need to be authoritatively decided by a Constitution Bench of 5 learned Judges.

The questions, which require reference to a Bench of 5 learned Judges, apart from the other questions raised in the writ petitions are:

1 Is the Tamil Nadu Amendment Act referable, in pith and substance, to Entry 17, List III of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India, or does it further and perpetuate cruelty to animals; and can it, therefore, be said to be a measure of prevention of cruelty to animals? Is it colourable legislation

which does not relate to any Entry in the State List or Entry 17 of the Concurrent List?

2 The Tamil Nadu Amendment Act states that it is to preserve the cultural heritage of the State of Tamil Nadu. Can the impugned Tamil Nadu Amendment Act be stated to be part of the cultural heritage of the people of the State of Tamil Nadu so as to receive the protection of Article 29 of the Constitution of India?

3 Is the Tamil Nadu Amendment Act, in pith and substance, to ensure the survival and well-being of the native breed of bulls? Is the Act, in pith and substance, relatable to Article 48 of the Constitution of India?

4 Does the Tamil Nadu Amendment Act go contrary to Articles 51A(g) and 51A(h), and could it be said, therefore, to be unreasonable and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India?

5 Is the impugned Tamil Nadu Amendment Act directly contrary to the judgment in A. Nagaraja (supra), and the review judgment dated 16th November, 2016 in the aforesaid case, and whether the defects pointed out in the aforesaid two judgments could be said to have been overcome by the Tamil Nadu. Legislature by enacting the impugned Tamil Nadu Amendment Act?

Previously in December 2017, the Supreme Court had mentioned about referring the matters related to Jallikattu to a 5-judge constitution bench. A batch of pleas challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing Jallikattu and bullock cart races.

Read SC Judgement copy on Jallikattu issue here

