Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that the person who opened fire at he protester will not be spared and he has given directions to the Delhi Police to take strict actions.

Reacting to Thursday’s firing incident at Jamia, Home Minister Amit Shah said strict actions will be taken against the culprit. In a tweet, Shah said that he had a word with the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and instructed him to take strict action and not to tolerate such incidents.

Shah tweeted that the government will not tolerate any such incident, matter will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared.

The assailant who shot a Jamia student was identified as 19-year-old Rambhakt Gopal Sharma, who was waving gun in the air and shouts Yeh lo azaadi (here’s your freedom) at the protesters. He also shouted Jai Shri Ram and Delhi Police zindabad (Long live Delhi Police).

Reports said protesters were marching peacefully towards the Jantar Mantar and suddenly a man came to the scene and started firing which created panic among the protesters. However, he was arrested minutes after the incident by the police who was deployed outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The Kashmiri student who got injured was identified as Shadaab Farukh and was taken to a nearby hospital as bullet wounded his left hand.

Before opening up fire at the crowd, Gopal Sharma had gone live on Facebook, showed his pistol and said that today might be his last day. Shouting Jai Shri Ram slogans he expressed his last wish that is to be draped in saffron clad during the last rites.

Later the day, heavy security was deployed in the area and traffic was diverted to other routes.

