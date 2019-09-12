Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Mahmood Madani's on Thursday passed a resolution asserting that Kashmir was an integral part of India. The resolution stated that there won't be any compromise with security and integrity of the country underlining that India was their country and they would always stand by it

Condemning Pakistan’s stance against India on international forums, Jani said Pakistan was trying to project India as an anti-Muslim country which was not the case.

The statement has come in the wake of Artice 370 abrogation which was Jammu and Kashmir’s special status until the Centre on August 5 altered it and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories with Ladakh being the second one.

Pakistan has been attempting to internationalize the Kashmir but to no avail. Its first attempt was at the UN Security Council where it wanted the 15 member countries (both permanent and non-permanent) to officially condemn India’s move but its request was declined given it was a closed-door informal meet with only China out of 15 countries backing Pakistan.

Islamabad at United Nations Human Rights Commission summit in Geneva called New Delhi a perpetual violator of human rights. The Pakistan delegation accused India of massive human rights violations in Kashmir and dubbed it as a country that humiliates minorities.

Pakistan further urged the international community to not overlook alleged atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces and suppression of human rights. Earlier in a letter to the UN, Pakistan had highlighted several India leaders’ names who had condemned BJP-led Centre’s move to suspend Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and also those who passed derogatory comments on Kashmiri women claiming that the women in the valley were not safe.

In response to Pakistan’s claims, India responded with “Look who’s talking gesture” asking it to stop terror mongering. The Indian delegation accused Pakistan of persecution of minorities such as Hindus, Christians, Buddhists etc. stating that Islamabad never releases statistics of the minority population.

