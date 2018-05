At least 19 CRPF jawans were injured after the vehicle they were in skidded off the road in Srinagar. According to the CRPF, the incident took place after stones were pelted on the vehicle.

In a tragic incident, at least 19 CRPF jawans were injured after the vehicle they were in skidded off the road in Srinagar. According to the CRPF, the incident took place after stones were pelted on the vehicle. In early April, 2 CRPF jawans were crushed to death after the driver of a para-military force vehicle lost control of the car due to stone pelting at Hiller area in Kokernag of South Kashmir.

