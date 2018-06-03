In the latest incident of cross-border firing, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed by Pakistan along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Saturday midnight. The incident reported three days after Pakistan agreed to implement 2003 ceasefire agreement in the DGMOs deliberations.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in cross-border firing along the International Border (IB) by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector on Saturday midnight. The jawans have been identified as VK Pandey and SN Yadav. The latest incident of cross-border firing comes three days after Pakistan agreed to implement 2003 ceasefire agreement in the DGMOs deliberations. Soon after the incident, both injured jawans were rushed in the firing rushed to the hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries. According to Home Ministry reports, the number of ceasefire violations is already close to 1,3000 this year, with 908 being recorded along the 778-km long LoC and the rest along the 198-km International Border.

To protect civilians from unprovoked firing by Pakistan, Home Ministry recently approved a plan to construct around 1400 bunkers along the International Border. The bunkers will be built in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Commenting on the spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recently said terror and talks can’t go together. However, she added that NSA, DGMO talks will continue to hold.

