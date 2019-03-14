Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Pakistan jets were detected near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector by the Indian Air Force. IAF defence radar system reported that 2 Pakistan Air Force jets were located 10 kilometres within the Indian territory. Following the incident the Indian Air Force is on high alert and monitoring the air space.

Indian Air Defence radar system on Wednesday evening detected 2 Pakistan Air Force jets near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector. According to the reports, the suspected aircraft were located 10 kilometres within the Indian territory. ANI reported that 2 Pakistani Air Force jets go supersonic 10 kilometres from Line of Control (LoC). Loud bangs, which were actually sonic booms, were heard by the locals. Following the incident, Indian air force and radar systems are on a high alert.

A few weeks ago, after the Pulwama attack, Indian Air Force had conducted an airstrike on terrorist camps running in Pakistan’s Balakot. According to the reports, AIF killed around 300 terrorists in the airstrike, which was done to avenge the deaths of 49 CRPF soldiers.

Retaliating to India’s airstrike, Pakistan aircraft also entered the Indian territory next day but IAF managed to avoid them.

