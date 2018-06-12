At least 2 police personnel were killed and several injured in an exchange of fire after terrorists attacked a police guard post, deployed at a court complex in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place in the wee hours of this morning. According to initial reports, the security forces have cordoned off the area.

At least 2 police personnel were killed and several injured in an exchange of fire after terrorists attacked a police guard post, deployed at a court complex in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place in the wee hours of this morning. The security forces have cordoned off the area. According to reports, the search operation underway. 2 police personnel who lost their lives in this attack have been identified as Sgt Ghulam Rasool Lone and Sgt Ghulam Hassan. The wreath laying ceremony of two personnel was held in Pulwama at around 9:00am on Tuesday.

In another attack that took place in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, at least 10 CRPF jawans sustained minor injuries after they were attacked by terrorists with grenades in Sadar at around 3 am today. Following the incident, the injured jawans were admitted to hospital. The attack comes days after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir to analyse law and order situation in the state.

Speaking on the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Mohd Aslam Chowdhary, SSP Pulwama said, “The incident took place at around 3 in the morning. 2 of our officers have lost their lives and one is critically injured. Terrorists are being identified and they will be nabbed soon.”

Wreath laying ceremony of two police personnel, Sgt Ghulam Rasool Lone & Sgt Ghulam Hassan, who lost their lives in exchange of fire after terrorists attacked a police guard post in Pulwama, earlier today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/s06mN3wrVu — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018

