Bus falls into gorge in Poonch: At least twenty-three people lost their lives while several were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said that the tragic incident took place when a minibus carrying passengers carrying around 35 passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Mandi area.

Bus falls into gorge in Poonch: At least twenty-three people lost their lives while several were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said that the tragic incident took place when a minibus carrying passengers carrying around 35 passengers skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Mandi area. Rescue and search operations are underway. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Updating…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More