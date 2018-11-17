Three civilians abducted by gunmen in Shopian: Three civilians were abducted by gunmen in South Kashmir's Shopian district in Saidpora Payeen area on Saturday, November 16. While 2 are residents of Shopian, the other one is from Kulgam district.

Just a day before panchayat polls in Indian-administrated Kashmir, 3 civilians were reportedly abducted by unidentified miscreants in Saidpora Payeen area of the highly volatile Shopian district on Saturday, November 16. While 2 are residents of Shopian, the other one is from Kulgam district. Media reports said that search operations by the security forces are underway to trace them all. Meanwhile, voting for the first phase of panchayat elections in the militancy-hit state began on Sunday amid tight security.

The elections will be held in 9 phases across the Valley. Media reports have pointed out that there are a total 427 candidates in the fray for 536 sarpanch halqas and 5,951 candidates for 4,048 panch wards in the first phase of polling. The last panchayat polls in the state were held in 2011 after a long-standing gap of 10 years.

Mainstream regional parties-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC) and Communist Party of India-Marxists (CPI(M) have announced that they will boycott the polls citing Centre’s ambiguity over Article 35A, which empowers the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to grant special status, rights to the permanent residents of the state.

Lately, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing of a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of 35A to January 2019, claiming that the proceedings would affect local body and panchayat polls in the state.

In the meantime, the Valley witnessed a spiral of violence just after the 4-phase local urban body polls in the state, which turned out to be victorious for the BJP, in which it garnered 100 wards in Kashmir and 212 in Jammu, while the regional and separatists parties stayed away from the polls.

