On Sunday evening, 3 civilians and a militant were killed in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A spokesperson from Greater Kashmir told that all 4 including a militant were killed after militants attacked the Mobile Vehicle Check Post of Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles at Pahnoo village. The bodies were not handed over to the local people despite the report filed on Sunday night.

3 civilians and a militant were killed on Sunday evening in Shopian district when gunmen attacked army vehicle. Colonial Rajesh Kalia, Army’s Srinagar based spokesman told Greater Kashmir that all 4 were killed (3 civilians and a militant) after militants attacked the Mobile Vehicle Check Post of army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles at Pahnoo village this evening. “Militants travelling in a vehicle fired upon army personnel who retaliated by firing several shots, leading to a brief exchange of fire. During the exchange of fire one militant was killed instantly and later three OGWs were found dead. One rifle was also recovered. The search operation was started in the area while an alert was also sounded.” he added.

The three killed were identified as Suhail Khaleel Wagay of Pinjoora, Muhammad Shahid Khan of Malikgundand, Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagay of Trenz, all from Shopian district. SP Pani, inspector general of police-Kashmir Range told Greater Kashmir that the “Police have reached the spot to start the legal formalities,” the militant has been identified as Aamir Ahmad Malik of Harmain, Shopian. After the police arrived, a car was found at some distance in which three youths were found dead, the official said.

The villagers refuted the claim made by Army and said the 3 civilians killed were not OGWs. According to a witness, even after filing the report, bodies were not handed over to the local people which made hundreds of youth from Pahnoo and its neighbouring villages stage a massive protest. “The protesters pelted forces with stones and raised pro-freedom slogans. The forces retaliated with tear smoke shells, and fired bullets in the air to disperse the demonstrators,” a witness said.

