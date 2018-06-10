Three terrorists were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Keran Sector of Kupwara. According to initial reports, the encounter between the security forces and terrorists is still underway.

Three terrorists were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Keran Sector of Kupwara. According to initial reports, the encounter between the security forces and terrorists is still underway. This comes two days after 2 soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists when an Army patrol came under attack near the LoC in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Two days ago, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir to analyze the law and order situation in the state. In the recent times, official reports have confirmed the spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the International Border and LoC.

