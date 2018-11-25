Shopian encounter kills 4 militants on Sunday morning: Security forces gunned down 4 militants in an early encounter on Sunday, November 25, in Indian-administered Kashmir's Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district. Mobile internet services have been suspended in the south Kashmir district.

The operation is still underway as media reports said there are more militants believed to be hiding in the area

The gun battle comes after 6 militants were shot dead by security forces in a night-long operation in Anantnag. Among those killed was Azad Ahmad Malik, a suspect in the assassination of the Editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari.

It also comes at a time when the highly-volatile state is facing political turmoil after Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly after the former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party supremo Mehbooba Mufti and BJP ally, Peoples Conference leader Sajad staked to form a government.

