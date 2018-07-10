Two terrorists were gunned down during an encounter that broke out in Kundalan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday. The security personnel have also begun the operation to evacuate the civilians from the site of the gunbattle. Reports said that two army personnel also got injured during the gunbattle.

A gunbattle broke out between security forces and terrorist on Tuesday morning in Kundalan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, ANI reported. Latest reports suggested that over 5-6 terrorists are holed-up in a house in Kundalan area. The operation to evacuate the civilians from the nearby houses is also underway. 34RR Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are present on the spot further executing the operation. In the encounter, two terrorists have been reported to be killed for now while 2 soldiers were injured during the severe gunbattle.

Besides this, a terrorist was gunned down by the security personnel on Monday during an overnight encounter that broke out between militants and security forces. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the encounter began after security personnel received a tip-off regarding militants being holed-up in the Kundalan village.

The police said that the injured soldiers have been shifted to an Army Hospital in Srinagar for treatment. As per reports, the police started firing after the militants challenged them with an open fire. In the last a few days, the state has witnessed a couple of such incidents.

In another such incident, terrorist hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp in Tral’s Batagund village in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, a report said. A search to nab the terrorist was launched. no casualties were reported during the incident while the authorities were monitoring the situation.

in another such battle, around four terrorists were killed during an encounter that took place Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on June 22.

The incident has also surfaced days after J&K Police constable Javaid Ahmad Dar’s bullet-ridden body was found today in Kulgam’s district Pariwan area. The constable was kidnapped by the terrorist on Sunday from Shopian when he was buying some medicines from a chemist.

