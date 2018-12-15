At least 3 militants were killed in an encounter that broke out in the early hours of Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. An Army jawan along with at least 3 civilians was also killed during clashes that followed the encounter. According to reports coming in from the area, the operation is still underway and for the time being, Internet services have been suspended in the area.

At least 2 civilians were killed in clashes between the stone pelters and forces near the encounter site.

At least 3 militants were killed after an encounter broke out in the early hours of Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. An Army jawan was also reported to be martyred in the operation. The encounter began after the security forces launched a search operation in Sirnoo village following intel of militants in the area. During the operation, militants opened fire on the security forces.

At least 6 civilians were also killed in clashes between the stone pelters and forces near the encounter site. Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Ghulam Mohammad Dar confirmed the news saying he have been informed that 6 people were killed in clashes that broke out near the encounter site.

According to reports coming in from the area, the operation is still underway and for the time being, Internet services have been suspended in the area. There are reports of Banihal-Baramulla rail services being stopped as precautionary measures as well.

Earlier, 2 militants were killed in a similar encounter at BrathKalan village of North Kashmir’s Sopore district. On Tuesday, state police personnel were killed in a militant attack on a police picket in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. According to reports, the attack was launched by the militants to take revenge after they suffered several blows in a number of encounters launched recently in the state. The weapons of the police personnel were also taken by the militants.

According to reports, the year 2018 has been the bloodiest in the valley after 2008. In the single month of November, more than 40 militants were killed.

