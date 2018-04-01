Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Anantnag districts are undergoing fierce gunbattles in which eight terrorists have been killed, police said today. One terrorist has been killed in Dialgam Anantnag while seven bodies of terrorists have been recovered from Draggad Shopian including top commanders.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts are undergoing fierce gunbattles in which eight terrorists have been killed, police said today. Confirming the reports on his Twitter Handle, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) wrote: “One terrorist killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian 7 bodies of terrorists recovered including top commanders.” He added, “Encounter also going on in Kachdoora Shopian, some civilian trapped efforts to rescue them on.”

Reports said that three soldiers have been also injured during the encounter and around 7-8 terrorists are trapped in the isolated areas. The gunfights began after midnight at Draggad and Kachdoora villages of the district. According to the earlier reports, the police began the operation at around 2am. The 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the army and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir have trapped around 2-3 militants in the Kachdoora area. Similarly, 2-4 militants have been engaged by 3 RR and 44 RR of army, 14 Bn CRPF and SOG Shopian in Dragad Sugan.

One terrorist killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian 7 bodies of terrorists recovered including top commanders. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) April 1, 2018

Encounter also going on in Kachdoora Shopian, some civilian trapped efforts to rescue them on — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) April 1, 2018

Meanwhile, the soldiers who went through injuries in the encounter have been evacuated to military hospital. Earlier, a terrorist was killed and another was arrested alive in an encounter in Anantnag. On Saturday morning, a security officer working with J&K police was severally injured after being shot at by unidentified militants in Anantnag district. The following incident took place when the policeman was on a patrol duty in Khanabal in J&K. A few days back, some unidentified terrorist attacked the Indian Army procession of a Commanding Officer belonging to 34 RR in Jammu and Kashmir. After the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and are were conducting search operations in the area to find if any terrorist were hiding.

In past few days, multiple operations have been launched by government forces after series of attacks by terrorists in south Kashmir in last three days. Several police officers and other security personnel were injured in these attacks.

