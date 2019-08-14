Jammu and Kashmir ADGP Munir Khan says situation under control, few pellet injuries during localised incidents: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has assured that the law and order situation in the Valley has been totally under control and confirmed that there were some pellet injuries in the localised incidents.

Jammu and Kashmir ADGP Munir Khan says situation under control, few pellet injuries during localised incidents: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday assured that the law and order situation in the Valley has been totally under control. Addressing the media, senior police officer Munir Khan revealed that some people sustained bullet injuries during the “stray protest” in Srinagar when restrictions were eased ahead of Eid-Al-Adah. He confirmed that there were some incidents in parts of Srinagar and other areas, which were dealt with immediately. He added that no one sustained major injuries except a few pellet injuries which were treated soon. He assured that the administration has been trying to avoid collateral damage while dealing with a law and order situation or anti-military operation.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the state has been put under an unprecedented security cover. Section 144 has been imposed to avoid large gatherings. Denying foreign media reports on violence in the Valley, Governor Satya Pal Malik had said that there was no largescale violence in the Valley. On the other hand, Congress reacted on the reports and had demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarification on the matter.

J&K Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Muneer Khan: Restrictions have been lifted in Jammu, schools & other establishments are functional. In Kashmir, restrictions at certain places are in place. Restriction aren’t imposed in a generalised manner. pic.twitter.com/CpSJD3Uyjt — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

The PTI also quoted Malik saying that he had warned the foreign press over the wrong reportage. While challenging the foreign media, he asked them to prove their claims. He added that only four people were hit by pellets in legs when there was violence by youths.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir ADGP said that restrictions have been lifted in Jammu while in Kashmir, there have been restrictions in certain places. He added that schools and other establishments are functional in Jammu, adding that restrictions aren’t imposed in a generalised manner.

